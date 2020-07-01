A Look Back in Time – June 1980

Berg Manufacturing laid off 50 production employees yesterday, bringing the workforce at the plant here down to 269. Employment at the company had reached well over 400 before the slowdown in the economy cut demand for its products.
*****
The Funston Memorial Home and Museum, about 5 miles north of Iola, is closed indefinitely while the Kansas State Historical Society determines if the needed renovations to the boyhood home of General Frederick Funston are economically feasible. The Funston Home had been restored by the historical society in 1956.
