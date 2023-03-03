A look back in time – March 1998

The Iola Theatre reports sustained ticket sales for the movie “Titanic,” which is also setting records nationally. Maureen and Eric Olson are awed by the turnouts night after night at the Iola big screen. The movie begins its fifth week here Friday, and all indications are that it will continue to generate strong ticket sales through March. Maureen is the manager of the Iola Theater and Eric is division manager for B & B’s 10 theaters in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Allen County Historical Society has launched a drive to raise $100,000 for its endowment fund to provide annual funds for the maintenance and improvement of the Funston home and museum at the corner of Washington and Madison streets.