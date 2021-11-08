A look back in time – November 1951

Sam M. Sifers is 90 today. He is at the Sifers candy factory every day when he is in Iola. When he came here the Brownfield and Davis Candy factory was a prosperous Iola industry and he joined as a third partner in 1906. Davis withdrew and the company became the Brownfield-Sifers Candy Co. Finally, Sifers became the sole owner of the three-story establishment on East Madison. Since the East Madison factory burned a number of years ago, the Sifers Company of Iola, headed by Earl Sifers, has operated from a building on West Jackson, being rebuilt now after a devastating fire last January.

The ladies of the Friends Home Lutheran Church three miles west of Savonburg will serve their annual lute fish dinner Friday night and are planning to feed between 500 and 600. As in the past, barrels of the fish have been imported from Sweden and it will be served with the fiery mustard sauce made by expert Swedish cooks.