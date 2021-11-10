A look back in time – November 1961

Frank Boyd Jr., who farms 965 acres near Moran, was named one of the 10 Leaders of the Year by the Kansas Farm Bureau during its 43rd annual meeting in Wichita. Part of the recognition will be a trip to Washington, D.C. next spring where he will visit members of Congress, the Department of Agriculture and the Washington staff of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

*****

Dr. Robert Ord Christian, 85, who practiced medicine in Iola for 57 years, has died. He saw active duty in the Philippines during the Spanish American War, then enrolled at Union Medical College in Kansas City. After his graduation in 1904, he opened an office in Iola. Dr. Christian was well-known across Allen County, having traveled far to tend to many of its citizens.