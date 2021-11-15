A look back in time – November 1961

The Iola Public Library building has deteriorated to such a degree that it cannot be economically restored and plans should be made to vacate the structure, is the essence of a report filed with Iola’s governing body yesterday by Burns and McDonnell Engineering Co., Kansas City, following its inspection of the building. They were requested to inspect the library because Iola’s voters last spring approved a levy which provides $12,000 with which to repair the structure and install needed furniture. The library board hesitated to spend money for repairs if the life of the building is limited to a few more years. Cracks in the exterior and interior indicate the foundations have undergone excessive settlement and movement, which may be considered dangerous, the engineers indicated.

Unable to get into his corn field with either a tractor or corn picker, Howard Donald, Moran, defeated the mud Saturday with a team and wagon. He rented the horses from A.E. Stuckey, Gas City, one of the few farmers in this area who raises draft animals. Though the initial going was tough, Donald opined that he’d get into the swing of shucking corn by hand.