A look back in time – November 1962

Miss Amy Jones has moved her business, Jones Typewriter and Book Store, from an upstairs room over Iola State Bank to 113½ E. Madison over Anderson Plumbing Service. Miss Jones has been selling books, typewriters, supplies, and mimeographing letters and similar items for the past 14 years.

A proposed county-wide levy, of not more than 1.5 mills, to support the Iola Junior College will be submitted to Allen County’s citizens at the general election, Nov. 6. The Board of County Commissioners, after conferring with Ennor Horine, superintendent of schools, and Klein Boyd, president of the board of education, agreed to submit the proposition to the voters. If the levy is approved, the county will appoint a six-member advisory board of regents to confer with the board of education on college policies. The law authorizing county-wide support of junior colleges was enacted in 1957. Horine points out that many of the 253 young men and women enrolled in the Iola Junior College do not live in school district 10.