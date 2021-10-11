A look back in time – October 1951

Miss Amy Jones is celebrating her 25th year as operator of a retail store in Iola. She began as a partner with George Williams when he started his typewriter store, took it over when he died in 1931 and changed the name to Jones Typewriter and Book Store. She deals principally in business machines, office supplies and equipment, books and her lettershop work from her second floor office in the Iola State Bank building.

*****

Jimmy Jones, 5 years old, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Allen Jones of Gas City, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita Saturday where he is being treated for polio. He is affected in both arms and legs but is responding to treatment and is expected to return home in about a week.