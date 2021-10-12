A look back in time – October 1961

Country Lanes, the new $250,000 bowling center, will hold an open house Sunday afternoon to which everyone, especially keglers, is invited. It is owned by Iola Bowl, Inc., whose directors are Marvin Boyer, president; Lee Ellis, vice president; Gerald Wright, secretary and Wayne Archer. Wright will manage the business assisted by Ted Seymour.

Gerald Wright in 1976

*****

Copening Jewelry Store, 9 E. Madison, is holding an open house Friday to unveil a 40-foot addition to its building. The portion of greatest interest to the public is the mezzanine floor which has been increased several times in size. J. W. Copening, owner of the store, said this morning that he believes his stock of this type of merchandise is the largest in southeast Kansas. Featured in these rooms are glassware, fine china, silverware and art objects.