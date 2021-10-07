 | Thu, Oct 07, 2021
A look back in time – October 1981

40 years ago

Around Town

October 7, 2021 - 10:59 AM

With the threat of a $60,000 budget deficit staring them in the face, Allen County Commissioners laid off eight road and bridge employees and ordered all weed and brush cutting in the country suspended. 

*****

The history of Neosho Falls has just been published in a book called “Today, Beginning, Yesterday,” by Opel M. Henderson of Neosho Falls whose great-grandfather, Thomas A. McCullough, came to the area and homesteaded land west of the community. Her daughter, Terri, is a co-author.

