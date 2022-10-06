A look back in time – October 1982

John Knorp removed all the Tylenol products from his shelves this morning at Knorp Drug as did pharmacists at Iola Pharmacy. Cyanide-contaminated Extra-Strength Tylenol is being linked to five deaths. The product has been recalled nationwide. The company believes the problem is limited to Chicago, where all the deaths occurred. Cook County investigators found that the capsules taken by the victims had been “pried open” and laced with the deadly poison before they were sold.

Sifers Chemicals, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in Iola last year, will close its facilities here next week. Shirley Baldwin, an employee, said its equipment will be shipped to a new complex at Lenexa. Baldwin said costs associated with loading aerosol cans with propellants precipitated the move. Earl Sifers, Jr., president of the company, and other members of the Sifers family all live in the Kansas City area. Sifers Chemicals has been in the building on West Jackson since 1906. Before that it was the Grand Theater. Sifers began as a candy company but after World War II became a chemicals company.