A.R.T. named Kansas’ top transit service

Allen Regional Transit has been named the Kansas Public Transit Association’s Transit Service of the Year for 2026, earning recognition among 160 transit agencies across Kansas.

The award recognizes A.R.T. for its commitment to communities through expanded transportation services.

CEO Jeff Keithly said he was unaware the agency had been nominated. He believes the award was largely prompted by A.R.T.’s expansion into nearby Miami County in July.

The senior center previously operated transit services there but no longer wanted to manage them. A.R.T. stepped in,…