 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
Menu Search Log in

A.R.T. named Kansas’ top transit service

Allen Regional Transit earns statewide recognition for expanding its services.

By

Around Town

October 14, 2026 - 3:26 PM

Allen Regional Transit employees, from left, Transportation Manager Angelia Roney, driver Mike Vile, CEO Jeff Keithly, driver Angela Barker, dispatcher Cathi Sulanka, driver Frank Smith, and driver Julie Smith celebrate the agency’s selection as the Kansas Public Transit Association’s Transit Service of the Year. Driver Norma McDaniel is not pictured. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Allen Regional Transit has been named the Kansas Public Transit Association’s Transit Service of the Year for 2026, earning recognition among 160 transit agencies across Kansas.

The award recognizes A.R.T. for its commitment to communities through expanded transportation services.

CEO Jeff Keithly said he was unaware the agency had been nominated. He believes the award was largely prompted by A.R.T.’s expansion into nearby Miami County in July.

The senior center previously operated transit services there but no longer wanted to manage them. A.R.T. stepped in,…

Related
September 2, 2026
May 29, 2026
May 21, 2026
March 19, 2025
Most Popular