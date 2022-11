Allen Community College will offer the sounds of the season with two music events next week.

On Dec. 8, enjoy a holiday music concert featuring the ACC jazz band, concert band and choir at 7 p.m. at Iola First Christian Church, 1608 Oregon Rd. The concert is free to the public.

The theme is “Once Upon a December” and features a variety of traditional Christmas music, some Hanukkah music and even some comedic holiday music.