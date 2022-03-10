ACMAT learns about Kansas Appleseed

Paige Olson with Kansas Appleseed talked to the Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) on March 1 about the advocacy work being done in Southeast Kansas to improve access to affordable food and safe, secure housing.

Paige Olson

Kansas Appleseed focuses on outreach to those who can benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Much of the organization’s work focuses on changing legislative policies that can support and empower families, Olson said. She expressed disappointment that some of the policy changes Appleseed promoted during this year’s legislative session failed to make much progress, including a bill that would allow felons convicted of drug-related crimes to receive SNAP benefits.