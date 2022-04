The Allen County Democrats will have a candidate question and answer session at 6 p.m. Monday at the North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St., with four Democrats competing for state and federal positions.

Candidates who plan to attend include Mark Holland, who is running for U.S. Senate; Patrick Schmidt, running for U.S. House; Lynn Rodgers, current Kansas Treasurer; and Chris Mann, running for Kansas attorney general.