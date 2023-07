Beginning in August, Chanute will recognize its rich Mexican ancestry with the 106th Mexican Fiesta. The crowning of the king and queen and their court is Aug. 19, followed by the noon-to-midnight celebration on Sept. 16.

Bryleigh Hinkle and Selena Herrera of Iola are among the candidates vying for the title of “Little Queen,” for this year’s fiesta.

Penney donations count as votes for the girls, who have jars scattered about at various locations.