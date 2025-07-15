Area students graduate from ESU

EMPORIA — Over 500 Emporia State University students graduated during ceremonies in May 2025. Graduate students were recognized May 9; undergraduate students on May 10. Students from the area who graduated include:

Mackenzie Anstaett, of Iola, with a Master of Science in Elementary Education.

JieJie Marie Burleson, of Iola, Cum Laude with a B.S. in Business in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing.

Rachel Louise Shaffer, of Iola, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre.

Sidney A Shelby, of Iola, Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance.

Lexie Giselle Vega, of Iola, Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education in Speech & Theatre.

Brett D Willis, of Iola, with a B.S. in Business in Accounting.

Elizabeth Ann Foltz, of Kincaid, with an Education Specialist in School Psychology.

Andrew Travis McAdam, of Kincaid, with a Bachelor of Science in Crime and Delinquency Studies.

Ian Lee Mcclure, of Uniontown, with a B.S. in Business in Information Systems & Analytics with a concentration in Business Information Systems.