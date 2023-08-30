Artist to discuss Lehigh Trails mural

Local artist Stephen Gilpin will speak Friday morning about his progress on designing a mural for the Lehigh Portland Trail complex.

Gilpin was chosen from nine finalists who had submitted designs for murals to be painted along a privacy fence erected between the Madison Avenue pedestrian bridge and State Street.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to park along the trail’s west trailhead, immediately south of the pedestrian bridge, and trek the quarter-mile or so west to the fence line.