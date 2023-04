Frank L. Cole

Children’s author Frank L. Cole will autograph books and give away signed posters for his Champion’s Quest and Potion Masters series from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Iola Public Library.

The meet and greet is in conjunction with his visits to schools in Colony and Yates Center Tuesday, followed by appearances at Humboldt, Iola and Moran on Wednesday.

Cole is an active promoter of reading and using imagination and has presented to more than 250 schools nationwide.