Bartlett earns honors

Humboldt student named to Dean's' List at Missouri Southern University.

By

Around Town

December 22, 2020 - 9:41 AM

Cara Bartlett of Humboldt was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Missouri Southern University in Joplin, Mo.

To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled in 12 or more hours.

