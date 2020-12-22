Bartlett earns honors

Cara Bartlett of Humboldt was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Missouri Southern University in Joplin, Mo.
To qualify, students must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled in 12 or more hours.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives