HUMBOLDT — The Biblesta Committee is hosting a pair of events in April.

The Biblesta Committee will meet for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. April 17 at the Von Humboldt Plaza Meeting Room at 410 S. Ninth St.

A fried chicken fundraiser is planned for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.