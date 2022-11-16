 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Bowlus to dedicate parking lot Saturday, before evening concert

Iola Kiwanis Club members learned about the upcoming Bowlus Fine Arts Center schedule, including a parking lot dedication and Rico Monaco Band concert Saturday.

Around Town

November 16, 2022 - 2:28 PM

Bowlus Fine Arts Center Director Dan Kays told the Iola Kiwanis Club on Tuesday about this season of shows and a special dedication that will take place Saturday.

A parking lot southeast of the fine arts center along with two sculptures done by a Kansas City artist will be dedicated in the afternoon, prior to a Latin rock music show that will take place that evening. The Rico Monaco Band, with guest Tito Puente Jr., will take the Bowlus stage at 7 o’clock.

The concert and expansion are two examples Kays used as his vision for the Bowlus Center since his assuming his post a few years ago. He wants the fine arts center to touch more of area residents’ lives than just going to occasional shows inside the auditorium, and Kays hopes his audience is growing to appreciate the lineup of shows he brings to Iola.

