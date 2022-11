BURLINGTON — The public is invited to enjoy a Nativities and Noels event hosted by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burlington.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the chapel at 518 Jason St. (west of the golf course).

The display will feature 250 nativities from all over the world. Live performances will be presented throughout the day.