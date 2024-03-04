Carlyle church news

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Steve Traw’s message, “Like a Mustard Seed,” from Matthew 13:31-32 concerned the tiny mustard seed. The seeds are the smallest of all seeds, yet the plant grows between 15-30 feet high.

This is the way the kingdom of God began. It began with 11 disciples and spread to the far reaches of the earth. Just like the mustard seed it started small and grew exponentially through faith. Only a master teacher, using proverbs and parables, can do such things. God’s gifts of eternal life cannot be earned by works but by the grace of God.

Forty-two attended Sunday’s service. The bulletin shared the story of composer William Cowper’s “There is a Fountain.” This is a gift of God’s for anyone who suffers from depression. Emotional struggles lift us to the awareness of God.