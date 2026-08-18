 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Carlyle Church news (Aug. 16)

Carlyle Presbyterian Church's Sunday service featured a sermon on "God's Blessings Identified in Scripture."

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August 18, 2026 - 3:32 PM

Sunday’s message at Carlyle Presbyterian Church, “God’s Blessings Identified in Scripture,” comes from three different books of the Bible: Psalms 133, Romans 11: 1-2a, and Matthew 15:10-28. Life is in our friendships; they draw us together with the love of Jesus. We should try to live in harmony, blend together. 

Rita Sanders served as pianist this week.

A session meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at  Fellowship Hall. A “Singspiration” ice cream social is set for 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 4.

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