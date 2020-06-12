Carlyle news

Menu Search Log in

June 12, 2020 - 3:25 PM

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Picking up from March 15, “With God in the Wilderness,” Pastor Steve Traw’s message was titled “What Is Next?” with scripture reference from Joshua 3:1-13.  

“In times such as now when we are in a ‘new normal’ we should keep our eyes on the Lord and in his word the Bible,” Traw said, “that you may know the way you must go, for you have not passed this way before.”

