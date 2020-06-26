Carlyle News

Carlyle Presbyterian Church

Pastor Steve Traw’s message was titled “From My Ground Post” taken from Habakkuk 3:1-19. From Habakkuk’s ground post, God reassured him that, in due time, evil will be judged and that ultimately righteousness and justice will prevail for the people of God.

The following fathers were recognized on Father’s Day: Oldest — David Ensminger, 89; Youngest — Kevin Cress. The father with the most children was Glen Cunningham with 12 children. The father with the meanest wife who was willing to raise his hand was Richard Klingensmith (Memorial services for Richard to be announced).