Pastor Steve Traw’s message “Longing for Revival” was taken from 2 Chronicles 7:11-22. God’s strong appeal for a nation to return to Him is given in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

“If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Rita Sanders played, “The Lighthouse” for the prelude and “Peace like a River” for the offertory.