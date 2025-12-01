Carlyle Presbyterian

Pastor Steve Traw gave the sermon, “The Home of One’s Heart,” from Ecclesiastes 3:10-11. We often ask ourselves what we want in life, or where life leads without God. If we turn to God, we will find what we need. He will answer our prayers in His time.

We have a natural need to find God and enjoy all that is around us. Ecclesiastes is translated as “teacher,” and He is teaching us how life can be full and rewarding. There are dangers if life is not centered on God.

Glory is all through the Bible. He sends it to us, but is disappointed when we do not see or follow his light. Make a plan for reading the Bible daily. Let it shine with hope in one’s heart.

Songs this week brought the joy of the advent season. Myrna Wildschuetz began with the prelude, ”Mary Did You Know.” Dale Thiele played his guitar and sang “Lamb of God” with very inspiring additional verses.

A calendar of things to come include a session meeting Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 5:45 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall. A cookie and candy baking exchange, with lunch included, will be held Saturday, Dec. 6. The men will have a work day and help with the tasting of the goodies.