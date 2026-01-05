Carlyle Presbyterian

Pastor Steve Traw’s sermon Sunday, “The Return to Gilgal,” came from Joshua 4:19-24.

Joshua said, “Israel passed over this Jordan on dry ground. For the Lord your God dried up the waters of the Jordan for you until you passed over, as the Lord your God did to the Red Sea, which he dried up for us until we passed over, so that all the peoples of the earth may know that the hand of the Lord is mighty.”

Joshua learned to follow God. It was a spiritual beginning.

Sometimes we want to look over our early life. Remember when you came to faith, when you realized you were a Christian and a servant to God. Leave your legacy in writing of your own spiritual journey as encouragement to others.

Special music was written and sung by Dale Thiele, “This Baby is God.” Myrna Wildschuetz played “Too Much to Gain to Lose” and “He Was There All the Time.”

A congregational/corporation meeting will be Jan. 26, after church, at 10:45 a.m., in the sanctuary. Communion will be served Jan. 11.