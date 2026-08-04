Carlyle Presbyterian

The topic of Dale Thiele’s sermon was, “Our waiting in hope.” Scripture readings came from Matthew 14:13-21 and Romans 8:12-25.

Matthew 13-14, “As soon as Jesus heard the news, he left in a boat to a remote area to be alone. But the crowds heard where he was headed and followed on foot from many towns. Jesus saw the huge crowd as he stepped from the boat, and he had compassion on them and healed their sick.”

There will be youth revival services at Mt. Orum Baptist Church in Redfield, the evenings of Aug. 14-15.

Drew Perry is the guest speaker. Hot dogs and burgers will be served from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, Aug. 16, Randy Bevard will be the guest speaker at 10:30 a.m.