Myrna Wildschuetz played “Shall We Gather at the River,” for the offertory music at Sunday’s Carlyle Presbyterian Church service.

Scripture reading came from Psalm 85:8-15 and Romans 10:5-15.

A youth revival service is planned for Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday morning at Mount Orum Baptist Church in Redfield.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Drew Perry is the guest speaker.

Randy Bevard will be the guest speaker for the Sunday morning service, which begins at 10:30 a.m.