Carlyle Presbyterian

Sunday’s sermon “Who Do We Say Jesus Is? Who Do We Say We Are?” came from Psalm 124, Romans 12:1-8 and Matthew 16: 13-29.

Psalm 1 and 8 say, “If it had not been the LORD who was on our side,” who would have saved us. Romans 6-8 says “In his grace, God has given us different gifts for doing certain things well.”

If God has given you the ability to prophesy, speak out with as much faith as God has given you. If your gift is serving others, serve them well. If you are a teacher, teach well. If your gift is to encourage others, be encouraging. If it is giving,…