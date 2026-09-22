Gideon speaker Arvin Clemans filled the pulpit and told testimonies how a Gideon Bible changed the lives of several people.

The Gideons are short on manpower and are looking for volunteers. They also could use funds to continue their work locally and worldwide. They distribute Bibles at no charge to help spread the Christian message.

Myrna Wildschuetz returned to provide the prelude at Carlyle Presbyterian Church Sunday, with “It Could Happen in a Moment.” A special thanks to Rita Sanders for filling in on the piano during Myrna’s absence.

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