 | Wed, Oct 14, 2026
Menu Search Log in

Carlyle Presbyterian

Living a faithful Christian life requires joy, humility and peace, even in difficult circumstances.

Around Town

October 13, 2026 - 2:50 PM

Courtesy photo

Pastor Dale Thiele’s sermon, “Paul’s Detailed Directions for Living the Christian Life,” came from the scripture of Philippians.

Paul was in prison awaiting his death at the time of these writings, Thiele noted. Paul first reminds people to stand and stay true to the Lord. Philippians 2:2 says, “Fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.”

Always rejoice in the Lord, find joy and peace in all circumstances. Demonstrate your gentleness, “to speak evil of no one, to be peaceable, gentle, showing humility to all…

Related
January 12, 2026
July 16, 2024
February 11, 2022
May 27, 2020
Most Popular