Carlyle Presbyterian

Pastor Dale Thiele’s sermon, “Paul’s Detailed Directions for Living the Christian Life,” came from the scripture of Philippians.

Paul was in prison awaiting his death at the time of these writings, Thiele noted. Paul first reminds people to stand and stay true to the Lord. Philippians 2:2 says, “Fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.”

Always rejoice in the Lord, find joy and peace in all circumstances. Demonstrate your gentleness, “to speak evil of no one, to be peaceable, gentle, showing humility to all…