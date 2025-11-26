CASA plans coat drive

The CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program of the 31st Judicial District is hosting a coat drive for children within the program in need of help this winter.

CASA is partnering with Iola Pharmacy and Rowdy Kyser-Shelter Insurance of Chanute. Each location has posters displayed with cards listing a CASA child’s gender, age and coat color and style preference.

The new coats can be returned to the same business from which the donors selected the card.

The 31st Judicial District includes Allen, Neosho, Woodson and Wilson counties.

The CASA program consists of volunteers appointed by judges to advocate for children in need within the legal system.