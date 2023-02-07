Children’s librarian visits with retired teachers

Lesa Cole, children’s librarian at Iola Public Library, presented the program at the February meeting of the Allen County Area Retired School Personnel.

Cole said literacy begins at birth so they were excited when the library received a grant to create a special place for families. The purpose is to prevent child abuse and neglect, to offer a safe place for children and to prepare them for learning through activities including dramatic play, games, puzzles, etc. A family place library has trained staff to also include parent/child activities.

Cole also does outreach at the elementary school, at SAFEBASE, and brings in preschool students to the library for special activities. They will have a summer program with the theme All Together Now.