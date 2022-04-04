City Slickers learn how to make chocolate chip cookies

The monthly meeting of the City Slickers 4-H Club was held at the Riverside Park Community Building on March 13. President Hallie Sutherland called the meeting to order. The Flag Salute and 4-H Pledge were led by Rowan and Briar Grisier. Members answered roll call with “What’s Your Favorite Class in School.”

Leah Mueller, secretary, read the minutes from the February meeting and presented a thank you note from the Tidd family for the club’s donation. Business reports were given and all approved.

In committee reports, Robbie Grisier, club leader, told members that the theme for the Allen County Fair for 2022 is Rustic Traditions. He reminded members to keep up to date and read the monthly 4-H newsletter. He also informed members that our next meeting will be an exchange meeting with the Eager Beavers 4-H Club in Yates Center.