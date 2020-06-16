City Slickers turns focus to county fair

The regular monthly meeting of the City Slickers 4-H Club was called to order on May 10 by Zoom by president Carly Dreher. Rohan and Moira Springer led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Moira Springer led the club in singing “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.”

Club members answered roll call by saying what was the thing they were most upset about being canceled due to COVID-19. Eight club members and one community leader were present.

Hallie Sutherland reminded everyone that T-shirt money was due and gave an address to send it to. Carly Dreher gave a council report and mentioned there would be no face-to-face meetings until July 4. Robbie Grisier discussed setting up a date in the fall to help with the cardboard recycling. He also encouraged people to start thinking about ideas for the foods table and hay bale for the fair. The club was led in recreation by Brody Nemecek in a game in which people had to race to find common objects in their home and bring it back to the screen first.