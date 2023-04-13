 | Thu, Apr 13, 2023
Coffeehouse owners to perform

Around Town

April 13, 2023 - 5:21 PM

The musical duo Gleeson, also known as Myra and Gabe Gleason, will entertain for the Friends of Iola Public Library, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room. Non-members may join at the door for $5. The couple owns the Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe. Courtesy photo

Myra and Gabe Gleason, the dynamic duo who have expanded their talents from traveling troubadours to owners of Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe, will entertain for a spring tea and musicale Tuesday at the Iola Public Library. 

The occasion is the Friends of Iola Public Library’s annual meeting and membership drive. Entertainment will follow a brief business meeting at 6 p.m. in the library’s meeting room; non-members may join at the door for a $5 fee.

The couple performs catchy, feel-good pop music that has led to TV appearances on “All American,” “The Good Doctor” and more, including networks such as MTV, Showtime and HBO.

