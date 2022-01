At Sunday’s service at Colony Christian Church Larry Wittmer gave the Communion Meditation, referencing Romans 5:12.

When Adam sinned, sin and death entered the world. Many burdens weigh us down. And our sin can not mix with God’s holiness. So our Creator sent his son to live a perfect life, take our punishment, die for us and be resurrected. Our Savior loves us and desires to relieve us of the burdens of our heart.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Trust God.”