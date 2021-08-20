Colony Church

Brant McGhee gave the Communion meditation “Difficult.” For something to be considered difficult, it must take much effort or skill; it is not simple or easy. God gives us many simple instructions that can seem difficult: Loving others, being kind, being helpful. We need the skills God gives each of us to accomplish these tasks.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “The Unknown God?”, over Acts 17:16-34. When traveling through Athens, Paul was deeply troubled by all the idols he saw. And then Paul came across one that was labeled “To an unknown god.” These people were worshipping in ignorance. You need to know what you’re worshipping, Paul said, and began preaching to them about the one true God.

We must get to know God in a relational way. We are called to give up our lives, let go of old friends or bad habits, and release all control to God. If you just take that first step, you’ll find him there waiting for you.