Colony church learns about warfare

Bruce Symes gave the Communion Meditation this week. Warfare has been a common thread throughout history. People have lived with truces, but there has been a lack of lasting peace. Just as this physical warfare requires you to be prepared, you must be armed with spiritual tools to battle the enemy in spiritual warfare. (Ref: John 13-16)

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “Action – Being Doers of the Word.” We are called to be slow to speak, slow to get angry, and quick to listen. Our faith is an active faith, and we need to show God’s truth by our actions every day. (Ref: James 1:19-27; Genesis 28:18; Luke 10:28; Matthew 25:40; 2 Timothy 3:16-17; 1 John 3:18-19; Luke 12:35-40; Proverbs 22:3) Hear this sermon in its entirety on Facebook, or by using your favorite podcast.

Men’s Bible study is at 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Women’s Bible Study is at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. Adult Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Youth group is suspended until school starts again.