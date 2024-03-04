Colony church news

Colony Christian Church

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “Feeding the Five Thousand,” from John 6:1-5. Jesus was able to feed a crowd of 5,000 with five loaves of bread and two fish, illiustrating that Jesus provides us with more than we need.

Howard Reiter’s communion meditation was “Living with Grace” from 1 Peter 5:5-11. Knowing grace is showing grace. We should always put others ahead of ourselves as God gives grace to the humble.

Lexy Riebel led the music, joined by Mike Billings, Anna Riebel, Ben Prasko on keyboard and Ethan Prasko on percussion. The songs were “Nothing But the Blood,” “Oceans,” “Once Again and “Desert Song.”