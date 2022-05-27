Colony church news

Larry Wittmer gave the Colony Christian Church Communion Meditation with some personal reflections about life and death, asking the questions: “What’s it like to die?” and “Am I doing God’s will?” God’s will for us is to live for Him and to accept Jesus as our Savior.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon “The Ascension” over Acts 1:6-11. Jesus’ ascension into heaven took place 40 days after the resurrection and is one of the most important events recorded in the New Testament. Between the resurrection and the ascension, Jesus was here on earth, talking to and teaching the disciples, and one day he’ll come back. But instead of focusing on when and where he will return, we should focus on telling others about him.

Hear this and all the Colony church sermons by using your favorite podcast app, on the church’s Facebook page, or website at www.colonychristianchurch.org.