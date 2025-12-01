Colony church news

“The Light of Hope” was the title of Pastor Chase Riebel’s message from John, chapters 7 and 8.

Jesus gives hope by shining in the darkness. God is bigger than any thing that might come against us.

Darren McGhee began the communion meditation “Weary” with a message about how life is like a submarine as we go out into the world. It keeps going down and the deeper it goes, the more pressure it is under — until it implodes.

Having Christ in our life will keep us from imploding. Like Peter tells us in 1 Peter 5:7, we can cast all our cares on Him.

Petra Billings led worship accompanied by Mike and Isla Billings. The songs were “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “Better is One Day,” and “You’re Worthy of My Praise.”

Colony will have a Christmas parade at 6 p.m., and other activities starting at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 6.