Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message “Love Came Down” was from John 15:13.

There is no greater love than to lay down your life for others. Jesus laid down His life knowing full well the people He was dying for were full of sin.

Bruce Symes talked about the life of a shepherd and what that first Noel meant for them. A shepherd had the job of leading the sheep beside still waters and through pastures of tender grass and keeping watch over them at night. They were terrified when an angel stood before them until they realized the angel brought good tidings of great joy, a baby wrapped in swaddling cloth and lying in a manger.

Lexy Langworthy led worship with “First Noel,” followed by “King of Kings,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”