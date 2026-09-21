Colony church news

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The congregation reflected on Christ’s sacrifice while hearing how Operation Christmas Child is bringing the gospel to children around the world.

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September 21, 2026 - 3:02 PM

Pastor Chase Riebel preached on the thing we have that others need, and that is Jesus. Romans 10:13 says whoever calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved.

Steve Green gave the Communion meditation, “In Remembrance of Me,” from Luke 22:19.

Remembering the extent of what Christ suffered for us honors Christ, and we honor God by recognizing the grief that God suffered by giving up His only Son.

Heather Mentzer gave a presentation on Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Mentzer traveled to Ecuador working with Samaritan’s Purse to distribute shoeboxes to…

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