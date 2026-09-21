Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel preached on the thing we have that others need, and that is Jesus. Romans 10:13 says whoever calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved.

Steve Green gave the Communion meditation, “In Remembrance of Me,” from Luke 22:19.

Remembering the extent of what Christ suffered for us honors Christ, and we honor God by recognizing the grief that God suffered by giving up His only Son.

Heather Mentzer gave a presentation on Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Mentzer traveled to Ecuador working with Samaritan’s Purse to distribute shoeboxes to…