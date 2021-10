EVERETT, Wash. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Stephens, a native of Colony, serves the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer operating out of Everett, Wash.

Stephens joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Stephens serves as a sonar technician.

“I wanted to serve my country and carry on a tradition of military service,” said Stephens. “My grandpa, Richard Crabtree, served in the Marine Corps and Army. My dad served in the National Guard.”