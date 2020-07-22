Menu Search Log in

Correction

Around Town

July 22, 2020 - 10:06 AM

A profile of Gene Weatherbie, one of three candidates seeking a seat on the Allen County Commission, incorrectly reported the number of his grandchildren.

Weatherbie has two grandkids, with another on the way.

We regret the error.

