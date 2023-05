COLONY — Crest Elementary School students were recognized as “character champs” for the 2022-23 school year.

Several students were recognized for being compassionate, enthusiastic, respectful and ambitious.

Crest Elementary students earning recognition for their compassion during the 2022-23 school year are, from left, Lorelai Bonnett, Hadley Church-Miller, Maylee Bain, Klaire Nilges and Emaleigh Dietrich. Not pictured is Priston Smith.

Crest Elementary students earning recognition for their respectful attitudes in 2022-23 are, from left, Josie Ball, Colton Boone, Jase Romines, Sadie Ramsey, Trenton Luedke and TJ Beckmon.